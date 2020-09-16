Stanley Scott Munk of Rockland, ID, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in Meridian, ID. Stan was born in Rockland, ID, to Melvin and Mary Munk on Jan. 7, 1964.

He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Kunzler Munk and his in-laws Neal and Jean Kidd. Stan is survived by his wife Julie, and their children, son Dallin, daughter Hannah (Grant), daughter Meagan, and son Blake in Meridian, ID, father Melvin Munk, Sandy Munk, brothers Martin (Susan), Curtis (Kindra), Randy (Rhonda), Dell (Kari), Clayton (Patricia), and Greg (Gretchen); and sister Marianne (Paul) Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rockland, at 11 a.m.

Flowers can be sent to Relyea Funeral Chapel at 318 North Latah, Boise, ID 83706.