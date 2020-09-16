Great job city crew

To the editor,

I want to express my gratitude to the city workers that cleaned the mountain of tree limbs from my yard. After the many trees that fell in the alley, the broken limbs piled up in almost unbelievable depths. The city crew rolled back the fence and brought their machines in and cleaned the enormous collection of broken trees and power poles so that many service trucks could get in the alley and begin the work of restoring services of many kinds. I am full of admiration for the city workers and very grateful for them.

Gloy Wride

