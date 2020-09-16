Times Sports

Tigers win Homecoming, lose to South Fremont

Aberdeen High School football team won two games in a row when they beat Declo 22-12 on Friday, Sept. 4, in their Homecoming game.

Offensive stats

Rushing: Justus Bright – five attempts for 67 yards, Leiv Mack – 11 attempts for 53 yards and one touchdown, Jordan Villegas – three attempts for 16 yards, Carlos Serna – seven attempts for 48 yards and one touchdown, Diego Ramirez – nine attempts for 56 yards, Connor Johnson – five attempts for eight yards and Raymundo Zamora – two attempts for four yards.

Passing: Leiv Mack – eight attempts with four completions for 80 yards and one touchdown…

