Posse Park gets poles

The Aberdeen city crew has been working at Posse Park putting in come concrete for three flag poles that will be put in and excavating for the Aberdeen American Legion and Legion Auxiliary. They are putting the memorial brick in at the park. They also will be putting in a security camera on one of the poles.

Mayor Larry Barrett, for Karalee Krehbiel, gave this report to the city council members…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!