AFHS football wins homecoming against Filer

Falls to West Jefferson the week before

The American Falls High School football team lost a close game to West Jefferson, but picked up a homecoming win against Filer on Friday, Sept. 11.

West Jefferson was up by 14-0 at the half. Coach Cory Hollingsworth said in the past, they may have given up, but he was proud of the team for sticking with it, with Taeson DeBruijn…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!