Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Sept. 23

County hearing set to reopen budget

Published in The Power County Press Sept. 23, 2020.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF POWER COUNTY, WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 AT THE HOUR OF 9:00 AM AT THE POWER COUNTY COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS, 543 BANNOCK AVE, AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO, FOR THE PURPOSE OF REOPENING THE 2020 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET TO MAKE BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC AND CORRECTIONS OF THE BUDGET BY ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT SAID CHANGES WILL NOT IMPACT THE CERTIFIED BUDGET LEVY AND, THEREFORE, WILL NOT RESULT IN A NEGATIVE IMPACT TO THE TAXPAYER. ANY TAXPAYER MAY APPEAR AND BE HEARD UPON SUCH CHANGES TO THE 2020 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET. THE SUMMARY CHANGES SEEKING TO BE CORRECTED IN THE BUDGET ARE AS FOLLOWS;

1. Reopen the budget to accept unanticipated revenue and/or transfer funds to cover unanticipated expenditures incurred in the General Fund by the Disaster Declaration in response to COVI-19 Outbreak issued on March 17, 2020;

2. Reopen the budget to transfer funds to cover expenditures to the correct funds as incurred following the consolidation of the Building Administration and Weeds Departments;

3. Reopen the budget to transfer funds to account for changes to personnel changes authorized by the Board of County Commissioners following the adoption of the budget in the Fair Board Fund;

4. Reopen the budget to correct budget lines to correctly correspond with grant funds received in the Sheriff’s Office Grant Fund.

5. Reopen the budget to correct budget lines for personnel changes authorized by the Board of County Commissioners following the adoption of the budget in the Waterways Fund.

Highway district seeks gravel bids

Published in The Power County Press Sept. 23, 30, 2020.

Notice Inviting Gravel Bids for 2021

Notice is hereby given that the Power County Highway District will hold a bid opening at 3090 Lamb Weston Road at American Falls, Idaho on October 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., at which time bids covering the following items will be publicly opened and read:

42,000 tons of 1” road base aggregate

4,300 tons of 3/8” class 4 seal coat chips

700 tons of 3/8” plant mix

3,000 tons of ¾” plant mix

Complete specifications and requirements are available upon request from the Power County Highway District at 3090 Lamb Weston Road, American Falls, Idaho – Phone number 208-226-2661. Contact District Clerk Angela Munk between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Monday through Thursday.

Bids will be received until 5:00 p.m. on October 13th, 2020. All bids sent by mail shall be addressed to the Power County Highway District, P.O. Box 513, American Falls, Idaho 83211, ATTN: Commissioner/Chairman, and shall be clearly marked Gravel Bid Opening.

The Power County Highway District Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids or to award to the bidder as determined to be in the best interest of the Power County Highway District. All bidders are expected to familiarize themselves with the requirements of Title 67, Chapter 2806.2 of the Idaho Code as amended covering bidding, bidder’s security and expenditures by the County. Five percent (5%) bidder’s security is required to be included with the bid.

ALL BIDDER’S AGREE THAT REJECTION SHALL CREATE NO LIABILITY ON THE PART OF THE POWER COUNTY HIGHWAY DISTRICT BECAUSE OF SUCH REJECTION AND THE FILING OF ANY BID IN RESPONSE TO THIS INVITATION SHALL CONSTITUTE AN AGREEMENT OF THE BIDDER TO THESE CONDITIONS.

PUBLISHING DATE: September 23rd & 30th, 2020

BID OPENING: October 13th, 2020

Highway district seeks gravel crushing bids

Published in The Power County Press Sept. 23, 30, 2020.

Notice Inviting Gravel Crushing Bids for 2021

Notice is hereby given that the Power County Highway District will hold a bid opening at 3090 Lamb Weston Road at American Falls, Idaho on October 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., at which time bids covering the following items will be publicly opened and read:

CRUSHING GRAVEL AT ROY, IDAHO

(16 miles South of Rockland, Idaho)

Complete specifications and requirements are available upon request from the Power County Highway District at 3090 Lamb Weston Road, American Falls, Idaho – Phone number 208-226-2661. Contact District Clerk Angela Munk between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Monday through Thursday.

Bids will be received until 5:00 p.m. on October 13, 2020. All bids sent by mail shall be addressed to the Power County Highway District, P.O. Box 513, American Falls, Idaho 83211, ATTN: Commissioner Chairman, and shall be clearly marked Gravel Crushing Bid Opening.

The Power County Highway District Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids or to award to the bidder as determined to be in the best interest of the Power County Highway District. All bidders are expected to familiarize themselves with the requirements of Chapter 67, Title 2806.2 of the Idaho Code as amended covering bidding, bidder’s security and expenditures by the County. Five percent (5%) bidder’s security is required to be included with the bid.

ALL BIDDER’S AGREE THAT REJECTION SHALL CREATE NO LIABILITY ON THE PART OF THE POWER COUNTY HIGHWAY DISTRICT BECAUSE OF SUCH REJECTION AND THE FILING OF ANY BID IN RESPONSE TO THIS INVITATION SHALL CONSTITUTE AN AGREEMENT OF THE BIDDER TO THESE CONDITIONS.

PUBLISHING DATE: September 23rd & 30th 2020

BID OPENING: October 13th, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT

Published in The Power County and The Aberdeen Times Press Sept. 23, Oct. 14, 28, 2020

Amendment Number and Question

HJR4

Shall Section 2, Article Ill, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to require that the Senate shall consist of thirty-five members; and shall Section 4, Article Ill, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to require that the Legislature shall be apportioned to thirty-five legislative districts?

Legislative Council’s Statement of Meaning, Purpose, and Results to Be Accomplished

The purpose of the proposed amendment is to permanently set the number of senators in the Idaho Legislature, as well as the number of legislative districts in Idaho, at 35. (There are twice as many representatives as senators, which this amendment would not change.) Since 1992, there have been 35 districts and senators, but the Idaho Constitution permits as few as 30 and as many as 35 districts and senators, with the number determined during redistricting (the process of redrawing legislative district boundaries after a United States census). lfthis amendment is adopted, the number of districts and senators would be fixed at 35 and could not be changed during redistricting.

Statements FOR the Proposed Amendment

1. Setting the number of districts at 35 would prevent the number of districts from being reduced during redistricting in 2021. If the number of districts is reduced, Idaho would have fewer legislators, meaning that Idahoans would have less representation in the Legislature at a time when the state’s population is growing and the Legislature is addressing complex issues related to population growth. With fewer legislators representing more constituents, Idahoans would have less access to their legislators, limiting their ability to discuss issues of concern with the people elected to represent their interests. Additionally, with more constituents per legislator, legislators might not be able to provide as many individuals with constituent services.

2. Setting the number of districts at 35 and thus preventing any reduction in the number of districts would also keep urban and rural interests in balance. If the number of districts is reduced, rural residents could be added to mostly urban districts, and urban residents could be added to mostly rural districts. This could result in legislators being less responsive to some constituents’ interests than others. Furthermore, reducing the number of districts might require districts of great geographical size, which could include many communities that have few interests in common. Large districts might also make travel difficult, and more remote areas of the district could be ignored by legislative candidates during campaigns and by elected legislators who focus on areas where more constituents live. By preserving 35 districts, this amendment makes it more likely that Idaho residents will have representation responsive to their local interests.

3. Redistricting in Idaho is done by the bipartisan Citizens’ Commission for Reapportionment and is often contentious. If the number of districts is set by law, the commission would not need to determine the number of districts, eliminating a potential point of conflict between the commissioners.

Statements AGAINST the Proposed Amendment

1. Redistricting is a complicated process, because redistricting plans must comply with several legal requirements that can be in conflict with each other. For example, districts must be roughly equal in population, but must also avoid, to the extent possible, splitting up counties and communities – even though some counties and communities have significantly larger populations than others. Redistricting plans that fail to comply with all requirements can be challenged in court. By adding another fixed requirement, this amendment would make redistricting more difficult and might invite court challenges. The commission currently has the flexibility to determine the number of districts within a certain range because it is possible that a plan with 30 larger districts could better satisfy legal requirements than a plan with 35 smaller districts. The commission’s flexibility should be preserved.

2. Changes to the redistricting process should be proposed well in advance of a redistricting year, with enough time to consider all possible consequences of the change. This amendment would cause a significant change to be made right before redistricting occurs in 2021 without sufficient time to consider the consequences.

3. Reducing the number of legislative districts would mean a corresponding reduction in the number of legislators. This would reduce the size of the government and could potentially save public funds spent on legislator salaries and benefits.

P&Z hearing set on weather station

Published in The Power County Press Sept. 23, 2020.

POWER COUNTY BUILDING & ZONING

500 Pocatello Ave.

American Falls, Idaho 83211

(208) 226-7625

Fax (208) 226-7612

September 23, 2020

TO: All Interested Parties

RE: Public Hearing to place meteorological stations in Power County

Notice of Public Hearing to place 2 meteorological stations on parcel #’s PRD1202-04 and RPD1094-01 will be held October 6, 2020 in the Power County Annex building located at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID, at 7:00 p.m. The proposed road names can be viewed at our office located at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211.

Public comment is encouraged at the time of the meeting. Written comments will be accepted if received in the office of Building Administration, 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211 at the Power County Annex prior to September 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Sincerely,

Andrea Higgins

Power County

Building Official

Planning Administrator

Weed Superintendent

ADA Coordinator

Water district accepts petitions

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, 2020

Notice of Acceptance of Petitions of the American Falls – Aberdeen Area Ground Water District:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that petitions are now being accepted for the position of Director for Sub-Division 4 and Sub-Division 5 of the American Falls – Aberdeen Area Ground Water District. Petitions may be filed at the District Office no earlier than September 22nd and no later than October 6th, 2020. Petitions can be obtained at the District Office and need to be signed by twelve members of the District. Sub-Division 4 is currently being held by Nic Behrend and Sub-Division 5 is currently being held by Chris Pratt and anyone interested in this position must hold land in the same Sub-Division. Please contact the District Office at 208-226-5914 if you have any questions.

If only one candidate files a legal petition for the vacancy, the candidate will be declared elected and no election will be held.

Brock Driscoll, Secretary

American Falls – Aberdeen

Area Ground Water District

