Part-Time Janitorial $10.00 hr. American Falls Sr. Seminary-102 Grace Ave. 3days a week 1.5 hrs per service. Aberdeen Sr. Seminary-203 S 4th W St. 3 days a week 1 hr per service. Start times are flexible. General janitorial duties. Must be 18. Must be able to pass a Background check. Call or email Anthony Mullaney 208-251-9555, amullaney@varsityfs.com to set up interview.

