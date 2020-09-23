Sixth grade student Yellowstone trip changed to seventh grade

In the past the trip to Yellowstone for Aberdeen students has been taken with sixth grade students. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the school closure last spring, the sixth grade class that year was unable to make the trip. That class, which is now in seventh grade, was not happy that they missed that experience.

Sherry Yancey, one of the Aberdeen teachers working on that trip, presented to the Aberdeen School Board Wednesday, Sept. 16, that they decided to change the trip to the seventh grade so that class will still be able to make the trip. She asked for approval from the trustees present, Todd Lowder…

