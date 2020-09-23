Commission passes resolution recommending wearing masks

The Power County commissioners, on Monday, Sept. 14, passed a resolution that residents are strongly encouraged to wear masks in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Southeast Idaho Public Health Department says Power County has high transmission of the sickness, higher per capita than any other county in the southeast corner of Idaho, for the second week in a row.

As press time, there are 44 active cases in the county with six people hospitalized, though that number may go up as more cases are found over the weekend but not released in time for The Press’ deadline.

Todd Winters, chairman for the board on the American Falls Library, appealed to the American Falls City Council to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging mask wearing. There is very little mask wearing going on in American Falls, though they require it at the library, and he felt the council could do more to protect vulnerable populations…

