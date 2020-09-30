Beverly Schmett

Beverly Ann Rowe Schmett, 81, passed away at Spring Creek in American Falls on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

She found her final comfort and peace after a long struggle with health issues. Bev was a fighter though, and her strength of will and resilience surprised everyone except her family. We’ve always known of her famous stubborn streak.

Beverly was born June 7, 1939 to Darrell and Lois Rowe in American Falls. She married Darrell Quinn in 1956. They were married for 17 years and raised three children. In 1989 she married Dennis Schmett, also of American Falls. They enjoyed nine years together, traveling to Mexico and spending time with their grandchildren, until his death in 1998.

Bev made friends easily and loved nothing more than winning at Gin or Yahtzee or Poker machines. She also loved to dance and write songs and do puzzles.

Beverly is survived by: her children, Dixie Everman, Shonda (Rick) Bauer, Ken (SanDee) Quinn and Dana Schmett Holmes; grandchildren, Zane, Cole, Ashley, Holli, Joshua, Jacob, Kenneth, Matthew, Andrew, and Katie; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Don Rowe, Rick Rowe; and sister, Marla Glascock.

Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home but per Beverly’s request, there will be no funeral services. Her ashes will be interred at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls with her mother and father. Here she was born and here she will stay.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Home Health and Hospice in her name, as their care and kindness and her last years was immeasurable and profound.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com, 208-233-1500.