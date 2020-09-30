Thanks for saving home

To the editor,

RE: fire on August 12, 2020.

Our sincere thanks to the American Falls Rural Fire Department, Aberdeen Fire Department, Rockland Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, Lance Funk, Power County Sheriff’s Department and the City of American Falls for notifying us, as we were out of town, and for containing the fire on our 6+ acre brush property behind O’Reilly Auto Parts, from our access road back to I-86 R/way, and along ABC Auto Lot. And thanks for saving our home.

Thanks to former fireman Gary Coppock for keeping us informed.

Alan and Irene Templeton