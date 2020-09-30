Elizabeth Serna prepares for digital DYW program

The theme this year for the Idaho State Distinguished Young Women Program is “Fierce”.

“Fierce” is representative of a young woman looking to better herself and the world around her. Fierce women respect themselves and inspire others. They prove every single day that being a strong, independent woman is powerful.

Representing Aberdeen at the DYW program this year is Elizabeth Serna.

The Distinguished Young Women of Idaho Board of Directors voted unanimously on July 21 to hold their state program for the Class of 2021…

