AFHS girls soccer has rough loss to Marsh Valley, rebounds with three wins

The American Falls High School girls’ soccer team lost against Marsh Valley last week, but picked up big wins against Snake River, Wendell and Buhl.

The Lady Beavers lost to Marsh Valley on Monday, Sept. 21, 6-0.

“The first half went amazing – it was so close,” said coach Brett Reed. “It was a strong battle between two good teams.”

The second half was…

