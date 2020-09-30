Lion’s Club talks COVID with health director

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

They have been preparing for a pandemic ever since she started with the health department around 20 years ago, Southeastern Idaho Public Health director Maggie Mann told the American Falls Lion’s Club on Tuesday, Sept. 22. They have had some scares – like SARS and MERS in the early 2000s. Even so, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown them some curveballs.

“Never in my wildest dreams could we have foreseen the complications that went along with this pandemic,” she said.

Mann appeared at the invitation of the Lion’s Club to specifically talk about COVID-19 and the health department’s involvement. She told them the health department…

