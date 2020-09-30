Joseph Henry Brown, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in American Falls, ID – his hometown for the past 68 years. Joe was born on May 28, 1933, in Blackfoot, ID, to Robert Carl and Ruth (Warren) Brown. He is the youngest of three brothers. Joe lived his entire life with his brother, Jack.

The family nearly lost Joe in 1938, when he was five years old. He contracted rheumatic fever and had a fever of 105 for nearly two weeks. Fortunately, the fever broke and Joe pulled through, but left developmentally challenged. Despite this Joe kept his gentle spirit and easy manner.

Joe worked alongside his older brother Jack all his life and was strong as an ox. He loved to bowl and was an immediate part of the family when Jack married Patricia in 1959. Joe was well known and loved in American Falls – a permanent fixture at Rogers Café for coffee or seen walking to the tire shop Jack owned and ran for over 30 years.

Joe attended St. John’s Lutheran Church his entire life. He loved to greet people, hand out the bulletin, and pass the offering plate at the end of each service. If able, he never missed a Sunday service. Joe was a man of simple but abiding faith. He has finished his race and heard, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Jack and Patricia had six children, all of whom will tell everyone what a blessing it was to have Joe as part of the family. Joe helped us to grow up without fear, with patience and compassion, and to know – that everyone is interesting and has a story to tell. Joe was much loved and will be sorely missed.

Joe is survived by: several nieces and nephews, Jack Jr. and (Alyce) Brown, American Falls; Jeanne Brown, Denver, CO; Joyce and (Sam) Rosen, Sandy, OR; Julie and (Mike) Kelly, Bozeman, MT; Jim and (Leah) Brown, Hagerman, ID; and Janice and (Jeff) Uhlmeyer, Olympia, WA; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ruth Brown, his brother Bob, and beloved brother Jack and his wife Patricia.

Joe’s family would like to thank Spring Creek and all their employees who were so good to Joe, Heritage Home Heath & Hospice, Dr. Vonnie Mills, and the numerous people of American Falls who all helped take care of Joe for so many years. Joe was lucky to live in a community filled with so many caring people. We would also like to thank the people of St. John’s Lutheran Church for making Joe one of their own.

A graveside service will be held at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls, on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.