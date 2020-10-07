Power County Deputy Assessor-General Statement of Duties-Performs a variety of technical, clerical and mapping duties related to the updating and monitoring of changes in ownership and property descriptions. This position is responsible for learning the process associated with the identification and valuation of real and personal property within Power County. Provides service to customers on the telephone or in person, responding to their questions and/or directing them to proper authority as required. Cross training is an important function of the Power County Assessor’s Office. Other duties are to provide customer service, facilitating transactions as an agent for the Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Tax Commission, and to perform other office functions as required. Job Specifications: Physical requirement: Must be able to measure improvements, sometimes requiring climbing over and around obstacles. Some areas are remote; employees should be prepared for any emergency. Educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent general educational development (GED) certification. Appraisal courses IAAO Course I or STC Course I and IAAO Course II, and one year in service to obtain certification by the State of Idaho. As a condition of hire, certification must be obtained within two years of hire. Special skills: Must have basic skills and abilities in math, comprehensive reading and writing. Must have commercial skills, typing, filing, business machines and computer literacy. People skills, i.e., Must be able to deal with the public during stressful moments, deal with co-workers, and other departments with consideration and diplomacy. Must have valid driver’s license & clean driving record. Training required after hiring: Continuing education of 32 hours every 2 years to maintain certification. Learn new computer software as it becomes a requirement of the position. Additional comment: A person needs to be skillful in public relations. You are on the front line. It is here that the Taxpayer may vent their frustration over government as a whole you have no control over, you are handy, and in their territory. Common sense, tact, and a sense of humor are valuable tools in any situation.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!