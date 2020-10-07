Shirley Jones, 68, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2020 after her brave fight with cancer. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Arta Campbell, her brothers Eugene Campbell and Keith Campbell and sister Diana Marvin.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Jack Jones. She is survived by her children Gena Archuleta, Millissa Probart and Sonny Jones. Shirley is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Bradly Archuleta of Nevada, Christopher Archuleta of Nevada, Roy Archuleta of Nevada, Samantha Archuleta of Nevada, Megan Probart of Idaho, Lucas Probart of Idaho, Roland and Rafael Archuleta of Nevada.

Shirley was born in Hurricane, West Virginia on April 6, 1952. Her family moved to Idaho in the early 1960’s making their home in Burley and eventually settling in American Falls, ID. Shirley attended high school in American Falls and attended ISU in Pocatello graduating with a certificate in the Dietary Services.

A memorial service was held at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls, ID, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Condolences and memories can be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.