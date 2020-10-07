Diana Young

Diana Christine Young was born in Rock Springs and raised in Green River, WY, by her mother and father, Lila and Chris Seyersdahl. She grew up with her four younger brothers. Being the only girl with all those boys was definitely an adventure, but don’t you worry about her, she was able to dish back everything they threw at her.

After many life events, including giving birth to her first, but not her oldest, son, Shane, she saw the best looking man she had ever seen sleeping on her aunt’s couch. She married Darold Stanton Young Sept. 2, 1977 in Wyoming, where he blessed her with her three oldest children, Marie, Shirley, and Stan. They then moved around and eventually found their permanent home in Springfield, ID. Eleven years after they were married they were surprised with their youngest, Mikaela.

Diana was the most loving and caring woman anyone would have had the privilege of meeting. She never hesitated to wipe your tears and offer an open ear whenever you needed to talk and her hugs were unforgettable. When she was younger you would find her either out in the yard, working on her flowers, swimming at the McTucker Ponds, or fishing or camping with the love of her life. Her family was her life and it is the general consensus of the grandchildren that she was “Totally Awesome!”

Diana passed away Saturday, Oct 3, 2020 at the Gem Village nursing home surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Forest and Leota Holliday, father, Christopher Seyersdahl, and her brother, Dennis Seyersdahl.

She is survived by her husband, Darold Young, her mother, Lila Seyersdahl, David (Pat) Seyersdahl, Darroll (Nancy) Seyersdahl, Doyle Seyersdahl and her five children, Marie (Michael) Johnston, Shirley (Kris Talbot) Featherston, Stan (Heidi) Young, Shane (Wendy) Seyersdahl, Mikaela (Jimmy) Bolt and her 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.