Tigers douse Dragons’ flames

Aberdeen High School football hosted the Malad Dragons Friday, Oct. 2, beating the Dragons 38-28 in a conference match up.

Offensive stats

Rushing: Justus Bright – seven attempts for 93 yards and one touchdown, Leiv Mack – nine attempts for 52 yards and one touchdown, Jordan Villegas – nine attempts for 32 yards and one touchdown, Brody Beck – four attempts for two yards…

