New postmaster comes to Aberdeen office

Cindy Sommer is the new Aberdeen postmaster for the United States Postal Service. She comes to Aberdeen from serving in Grangeville, ID.

She grew up in Rexburg and attended schools there and went on to Ricks College, which is now BYU-ID. She has five children and 16 grandchildren.

Sommer started her career at the post office as a city carrier. In 2000 she became a postmaster for the first time. To get to that point…

