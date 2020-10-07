Press Top News

School board discusses possibility of drug testing students in extracurricular activities

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Vaping is a problem at American Falls High School, American Falls School District Superintendent Randy Jensen told the school board on Monday, Sept. 28. One thing they could do, Jensen suggested, is start drug testing students who are involved in extracurricular activities. Drug testing has become …

