Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Oct. 14

Rockland okays minimum sewer fee

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 14, 21, 2020.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-5

AN ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF ROCKLAND, POWER COUNTY, STATE OF IDAHO, AMENDING CHAPTER 22 OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE AND ESTABLISHING A MINIMUM FEE FOR SEWER SERVICES.

WHEREAS, City Staff has studied the cost of providing the services and enforcing the regulatory schemes which are currently not being covered by the existing fees; and,

WHEREAS, after receiving and reviewing those costs, the City Council finds that the fees established herein do not exceed the amount reasonably necessary to provide the services and administer and enforce the regulatory programs to which they are related; and,

WHEREAS, the City Council finds that the, fees, and rates described below are necessary to provide the services.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROCKLAND, IDAHO, THAT:

1. The following schedule of fees and charges shall be adopted for all City operations which are authorized to create or enforce such fees by state and federal or by the Code of Ordinances:

Sewer Usage Rates:

(1) The minimum monthly bill for all sewer services, irrespective of whether any sewer is used or not, shall be as follows:

• Minimum monthly bill $20.00

For purposes of this charge, sewer services shall include any services where the city sewer lines are, or ever have been connected to a point of usage on the property.

(2) The city council will review these rates at least every two (2) years and adjust it as necessary by resolution.

Effective Date:

This ordinance shall take effect on passage introduced and passed on first reading October 8, 2020.

Eddy Hansen

Mayor of the City of Rockland

ATTEST:

City Clerk

This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, approval and publication.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 8 day of October, 2020.

Shariane Weston, Clerk

Rockland sets

public hearing

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 14, 21, 2020.

CITY OF ROCKLAND PUBLIC HEARING

To be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Rockland City Hall. The purpose is to inform the public of A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROCKLAND, IDAHO, RESERVING THE FORGONE AMOUNT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 FOR POTENTIAL USE IN SUBSEQUENT YEARS AS DESCRIBED IN IDAHO CODE §63-802, et al. For copies of the proposed Resolution 2020-6 please contact the Rockland City Clerk. #208-548-2489 or clerk@rocklandcity.com. City Hall Office Hours are Monday/Wednesday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

CITY OF ROCKLAND SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Will Commence immediately after the Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Rockland City Hall. The purpose is to discuss and take action on proposed Resolution 2020-6.

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 14, 21, 28, 2020.

Curry D. Andrews (ISB # 9315)

Macy M. Sprague (ISB # 11018)

Estate Protection & Planning, PLLC

202 Idaho Street

American Falls, ID 83211

Telephone: (208) 226-5138

Facsimile: (208) 226-5255

curryandrews@gmail.com

macymsprague@gmail.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

Case No. CV39-20-0326

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(I.C. 15-3-801)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATES OF:

DONNA DEE LOWE (AKA DONNA D. LEONARD) and JERRY LEE LOWE, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative or Administrator of the above-named decedents’ estates. All persons having claims against the decedents of the estates are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 5 day of October, 2020.

Ricky Brent Grunig

1752 S. Fairway Dr.

Pocatello, ID 83201

(208) 380-2888

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 14, 21, 28, 2020.

Lane V. Erickson (ISB#: 5979)

RACINE OLSON PLLP.

P. O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

Telephone: (208) 232-6101

Fax: (208) 232-6109

E-Mail: lane@racineolson.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE

STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-20-0327

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the matter of the Estate of:

MARY ANN PITMAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TRINA McCALLUM has been appointed personal representatives of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 9th day of October, 2020.

RACINE OLSON PLLP.

By: LANE V. ERICKSON

Attorney for Personal Representative

P. O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

E-Mail: lane@racineolson.com

F&G grazing

agreement

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Oct. 14, 21, 2020.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game: 2020–2021 Livestock Grazing Agreement Proposal

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game manages lands in Bingham County, Idaho, known as the Sterling Wildlife Management Area (SWMA). The Department seeks an agreement with a qualified livestock operator that can operate a high intensity, short duration graze over approximately 330 acres of sub-irrigated marshland and uplands on SWMA for a winter graze from December 1st 2020– March 15th 2021.

Packets with agreement details and proposal forms are available at the Department’s Southeast Regional Office at 1345 Barton Rd, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. All proposals must be submitted via sealed envelope to the Department’s Southeast Regional Office before 5:00 pm on November 4th 2020. The Department reserves the right to reject any proposal.

Disposal of

property

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Oct. 14, 21, 2020.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit #12 at MCM Storages on 671 S 4th E, Aberdeen, ID will be disposed of on October 31st, 2020. The last known renter of this was Debi Behrend, 2391 W 1000 S, Aberdeen, ID.

