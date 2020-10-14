Our beloved Carolyn Eileen Sailor, age 74 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband Earl Sailor and three children at her home in Meridian, Idaho. She was born in American Falls, Idaho on October 30, 1945 to Glenn and Mary Hayter. She was raised on the family farm, was the youngest of 6 children and lovingly was referred to as “Baby” by her parents and her siblings.

She graduated from American Falls High School in 1964, married John Elliott and started their family in Portland, Oregon with the birth of their son, John. After the birth of their second child Michele, they moved back to American Falls to help on the family farm. They then moved to Boise, Idaho where they settled down and had their third child, Brenda.

Her life changed course after the end of her first marriage. She returned to college, got her Associates degree in Business and began her career in Office Management while raising her 3 children. Soon thereafter, she met her soul mate Earl Sailor. They married four months later on October 24, 1981. Earl quickly became a stepfather to 3 children and loved them as his own. They began an amazing love story of adventures, laughter, experiences, and created memories that would last a lifetime.

There is nothing she loved more than being a wife, a mother to her 3 children, 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She would do anything for her family and loved to bless them anyway she could. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren, loved talking about them every chance she had. She was a strong woman of faith that had a larger than life passion for family and friends. She took every opportunity to instill Godly wisdom into her children and grandchildren. Her love for the Lord and her life example impacted all that knew her. She was beautiful, had the most gorgeous red hair, and her smile could light up the entire room. She loved to talk, laugh and could make new friends anywhere she went. She had such a giving heart, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for her husband and family. She inspired family gatherings, loved singing (wouldn’t pass up a chance for Karaoke) dancing, cooking, and spending time with her husband and family. She had a huge heart for animals and shared the love of many pets with Earl. She had a sweet and gentle spirit but was also very protective of her family. She also had an adventurous side; 4 wheeling with Earl in their jeep and whitewater rafting became a common passion they shared together. She loved big family camping trips, showed no fear on a jet ski, and would love to have ridden the world’s largest roller coaster. Carolyn always found a way to make a difference in this world. She lived life to the fullest and inspired everyone else to do the same.

Unfortunately, cancer impacted her life, yet it never shook her faith. She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in January 2016. She lived 2 1/2 years past life expectancy, remained strong and lived life to the fullest. She was the most selfless person in her last days. She never complained and always had the most positive attitude. She never wanted her family to worry, continued to pour into them and believed to the very end that she would beat this sickness. She was unwavering with her smiles and bringing joy to her family. In her last moments she made sure that each family member knew how much she loved them. There is a huge hole left in our hearts, we will miss her every day and find comfort knowing we will someday be together again in heaven. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14

Carolyn leaves behind her loving husband Earl, her three children, son John (Kimm) daughter Michele (Jim), daughter Brenda (Jeff). Her sister Marlene Wiles (Dick), her maternal grandchildren Amanda (Harrison), Brandon, Carlie, Breonna (Sean), Blake, Cammie, Bryson, Jace. Her great grandchildren Brecklyn, Hudson, Harding, Hendrik, and baby Bridger. Her grandchildren by marriage, Jim Jr., Kaylee, Kristen, Tugg, Alex (Krista), Anna, and her bonus granddaughter Kaleigh. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Glenn Hayter, brother Ray, brother Rex, sister Glenna, and brother Cecil. We know she is having a huge family reunion in heaven.