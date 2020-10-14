Lamb Weston plans $90 million expansion

Commissioners grant tax exemption

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Lamb Weston, which runs a potato processing plant right outside American Falls, is planning a $90 million, 50,000 foot expansion, the company told the Power County Commissioners in a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Lamb Weston headquarters is in Eagle, ID.

The commissioners, in the hearing, granted Lamb Weston a five year tax exemption on the new construction to help bring the expansion into the county.

The standalone unit will employ 70 additional people, with what Lamb Weston…

