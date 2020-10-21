Mrs. Sheila Marie Funk (née Niece), of Challis, ID, left this earthly realm on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 70 years old.

A celebration of life will be held in a safe and less socially-distant future.

Sheila was born to William (Bill) A. Niece and Hazel J. Niece on March 20, 1950 in Challis, ID. The eldest of two children, she spent her early years in Challis and graduated from Challis High School in 1968. After living for a time in Utah, Sheila returned to Idaho, where she raised her daughters and worked in American Falls. There she met and married Melvin Funk. Sheila then returned to Challis to retire alongside many friends and family.

Sheila’s battle was long and she fought with the unending joy for life and indomitable spirit that made her beloved by many.

Sheila is survived by the father of her children and dear friend, Isaac (Ike) F. Funkhouser; her brother, Richard C. Niece; her daughters, Shawna K. Miller and Tina M. Funkhouser; and four grandchildren, Danielle E. Boles, Nathan M. Miller, Alyssa K. Miller and Windsor G. F. Lamson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin R. Funk, and her parents, William A. Niece and Hazel J. Niece. She also leaves behind several other relatives and a host of friends to mourn her loss.

The family is grateful for the condolences; in lieu of flowers, we ask donations be sent to the Challis Arts Council, Challis, ID, and the American Cancer Society.