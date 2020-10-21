On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 Lola Mae Anderson Wells, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 81.

Lola was born Oct. 31, 1938, in American Falls, ID, the daughter of Virgil Anderson and Mae Mcdonald Roberts. She was raised in Aberdeen where she graduated from Aberdeen High and met the love of her life, Gary Ray Wells. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple Aug. 22, 1958. Lola received a secretarial certification from Idaho State College which she used to help her husband complete his PhD.

After their first child was born in 1963, Lola chose to be a homemaker. She was a loving mother to four children. Her joy and her daily efforts were spent in helping her children to prosper and succeed. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lola shared her testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ through her example of service and charity. She was always a visiting teacher and touched many women through the friendships she developed. She loved children and loved serving in the children’s organization. In addition to Primary she served in numerous capacities, including Young Women, Relief Society and Sunday School Presidencies. Lola and Gary spent nearly 50 years living in Pocatello, ID, where Gary taught Finance at Idaho State University. They gained many close and caring friends and neighbors in Pocatello. Recently they moved to Beaver, UT, to live near their daughter.

Lola loved to travel with her husband, children, and siblings to locations around the world. They have deep sea fished in Alaska, swam with stingrays in the Bahamas, ridden camels in Egypt, visited the Great Barrier Reef and experienced countless other grand adventures. Her favorite times were spent camping in the mountains with family, spending many days in Island Park and at Ririe Reservoir. Lola loved nature and had eagle eyes when it came to spotting animals in Yellowstone Park.

She was a devoted grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was avid at journaling and chronicled her life and the lives of her children, filling scrapbooks with pictures and memorabilia. She was tenderly cared for by her husband during the last 15 years of her life as she suffered from the ravages of dementia and Alzheimer’s. That loving care extended both the quality and the duration of her life.

Lola is survived by: her husband, Gary R. Wells; son, Gary B. Wells of Argyle, TX (Carol); daughters Debra G. Roberts of Beaver, UT (Don); LeAnn Wood of Kaysville, UT (Darren); Shauna R. Bollingbroke of Redding, CA (Ken); brother, A. Morgan Anderson of Aberdeen, ID (Bobbie); and sister, Lona Westfall of Fort Collins, CO (Dwayne); and several nieces and nephews, all whom she loved and was loved by.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Virgil O’dell Anderson and Mae Mcdonald Roberts Anderson; and brothers, Wendell V. Anderson, John O. Anderson, Jerold R. Anderson, Norman J. Anderson; and sister, Gayle Anderson Odell.

Lola will be interred at the Aberdeen, ID, cemetery Oct. 31, 2020. Only a graveside service will be held that day at 11 a.m. due to the Covid 19 restrictions. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.sumortuary.com.