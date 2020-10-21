Regional hospitals issue statement on Covid-19

Hospitals throughout the region are experiencing the highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 ever seen throughout the pandemic. This is placing a significant strain on hospital resources. Healthcare workers are the most valuable asset in the healthcare system, even more so than bed availability.

The phrase “flatten the curve” indicates a community-wide strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19, so as not to overwhelm the healthcare system.

We are seeing a significant increase in the curve; given this, we believe it is time to embrace this concept to help local hospitals handle the demand brought on by community spread.

We are asking our communities to practice the personal responsibility behaviors that science has indicated will reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as other infectious illnesses such…

