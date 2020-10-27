Legals starting the week of Wednesday, Oct. 28

Aberdeen School District summary statement

Sample Ballot November 3 Bingham County

20201103 Sample Ballot for Publication

20201103 Sample Ballot for Publication page 2

City of Aberdeen quarterly report

FY20 Annual Statement of Financial Standing

Summons

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 11, 18, 2020.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT

Case No. CV39-20-0201

SUMMONS

Garbett, Richard Todd

Power County Collections Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Rodolfo Castro Defendant(s).

To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.

Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days

File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at:

543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211 208-226-7618

IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.

IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.

Favor de notificamos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, si necesita un interprete.

Date: 6/22/2020

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Emma Nye, Deputy Clerk

County will sell

surplus items

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 28, 2020.

POWER COUNTY BUILDING & ZONING

500 Pocatello Ave.

American Falls, Idaho 83211

(208) 226-7625/Fax (208) 226-7612

October 21, 2020

TO: All Interested Parties

RE: Power County Surplus items

Prime Time Auctions will be hosting an on-line auction November 18, 2020 of surplus items no longer used by Power County offices. For additional information contact Prime Time Auctions at 208-232-4912 or online at primetimeauctions.com.

Sincerely,

Andrea Higgins

Power County

Building Official

Planning Administrator

Weed Superintendent

ADA Coordinator

Water district

cancels election

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Oct. 28, 2020.

American Falls – Aberdeen Area Ground Water District cancels election.

NOTICE THAT NO ELECTION WILL BE HELD TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE AMERICAN FALLS – ABERDEEN AREA GROUND WATER DISTRICT:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Pursuant to Idaho Code 42-5219 as stated “In any election for directors if, after the expiration of the date for filing written nominations for the office of director, it appears that only one (1) qualified candidate has been nominated thereby for each position filled, it shall not be necessary to hold an election.”

WHEREAS, there was only one petition filed for Sub-Division 4 Aberdeen and Sub-Division 5 Springfield and no opposing petitions were filed.

THEREFORE, the American Falls – Aberdeen Area Ground Water District will not hold an election for the position of Sub-Division 4 and Sub-Division 5. Nic Behrend will be declared as Director of Sub-Division 4 and Chris Pratt will be declared as Director of Sub-Division 5 and they will begin their three year terms on January 1, 2021.

Brock Driscoll

Secretary of the Board

American Falls – Aberdeen

Area Ground Water District

County will accept

bids on property

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 2020.

COUNTY ACCEPTS BIDS on TAX DEEDED PROPERTY

NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS

Power County invites all interested persons to meet in the lobby of the Power County Courthouse for the PUBLIC AUCTION of property that has been TAX DEEDED. Information on the property is available in the office of the Power County Treasurer, 543 Bannock Avenue, American Falls, Idaho or by calling (208) 226-7614. Bidding will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020. The auction will include the following property:

PARCEL #RPA0937-00 located at 734 Stevens Str – American Falls, Idaho – Power County, legally described as; Lot 4, Block 42 AF Reclamation.

Owner: Reynae Vasquez

Taxes/Certifications for tax years 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020: $6,032.00

Penalty for 2016, 2017, 2018, & 2019: 93.70

Interest for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019: 1,325.18

Costs: 348.28

Minimum Bid for RPA0937-00: $7,799.16

Power County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and shall have discretionary authority to reject or accept any bid which may be made for an amount less than the total amount of all delinquent taxes, late charges, interest and costs, including other costs associated with the property, advertising, and sale, which may have accrued against the property so offered for sale. Any successful bidder must pay same day as bidding via one of the following; cash (legal currency of the United States), cashier’s check, certified check or money order. Due to COVID19, you must wear a mask to enter the Courthouse. We ask only the person doing the bidding enter the building. Do not bring visitors or non-essential people. Dated this 15th day of October, 2020.

Notice of budget hearing

Published in The Power County Press and The Abedeen Times Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 2020.

Notice of Budget Hearing

American Falls – Aberdeen Ground Water District 2020-21 budget hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on November 10th, 2020 at the American Falls – Aberdeen Ground Water District office at 505 North Oregon Trail in American Falls, Idaho at the hour of 10:00 a.m., of said date on the proposed budget of said District for the year 2020-21.

A full and complete copy of said budget is set out below and a copy of said budget may be examined and received at the aforesaid office between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday until the hearing.

At said hearing any person may appear and be heard relative to why the hereinafter set out budget should or should not be adopted.

Brock Driscoll

Secretary of the American Falls – Aberdeen Ground Water District

OPERATION EXPENSES: BUDGET AMOUNT

Measurement Water District 120 $20,000.00

Measurement Water Well Consultants $60,000.00

Measurement Teton Technology $25,000.00

Wages & Taxes & Benefits $111,000.00

Office Expense $10,009.08

Rent $8,000.00

Insurance $11,500.00

Legal $10,000.00

Audit $7,000.00

Board Meeting Expense $1,000.00

Directors Fees $6,500.00

Negotiation Fees/Travel/Food $10,000.00

Membership Dues – IGWA $23,000.00

Membership Dues – IWUA $26,000.00

Membership Dues – EIWRC $250.00

Membership Dues – SAM fees $500.00

CREP Loan $6,705.00

Total Operation Expense $336,464.08

MITIGATION EXPENSES:

IGWA – Mitigation Legal $23,397.66

CREP $6,700.00

Mitigation Water $425,000.00

ARU Purchase $138,000.00

Total Mitigation Expense $593,102.66

SWC Settlement Mitigation Water $600,053.66

Fish Farm Expenses

Mellon Bank – loan payment $476,000.00

Hatchery Income Credit $70,000.00

Southwest Payment Credit $67,209.73

Total Fish Farm Expense $338,790.27

TOTAL 2021 Budget Expense $1,868,410.46

INCOME

Operations Assessment 2021 $148.29

CFS 2356.20 $336,464.08

Mitigation Assessment 2021 $251.72

CFS 2356.20 $606,726.55

SWC Settlement Assessment 2021 $254.67

CFS 2325.52 $600,053.45

Fish Farm Purchase 2021 $151.04

CFS 2243.05 $338,790.27

Total Assessment 2014 $805.72

Total Income $1,868,410.46

Power County minutes synopsis

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 28, 2020.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for September 28, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 8:57 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Extension Office and Juvenile Probation updates were heard.

MOTIONS:

Agenda was amended and approved. Justice 911 upgrade, Treasurer, travel policy, water purchase contract, Power County Ambulance administration and financial report, Ideacom ECSI partner plan agreement, certification of levies, Investment Board, meeting minutes for September 8, 2020, September 14, 2020 and September 21, 2020 were approved.

Resolution 2020-09: A resolution to adjust FY2020 budget was adopted and approved.

Resolution 2020-10: A resolution to adjust Sheriff’s Office FY2020 budget was adopted and approved.

Guardianship Board Appointment of Melanie Campbell was approved. Board appointments are as follows;

Annette Colton January, 2024

Melanie Campbell January, 2022

Kim Olson January, 2021

Barbie Workman January, 2023

Teri Kendall January, 2024

Debra Wynn January, 2022

Vacant

Leslie Ellis January, 2023

Valarie Montelongo January, 2021

Luiz Perez January, 2023

Vacant

Shari Mortimer January, 2024

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 10,596.18

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 250.00

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 2,532.47

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 2,022.04

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 31,357.47

0009 DRUG COURT $ 2,046.03

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 1,831.18

0015 ELECTIONS $ 215.04

0016 INDIGENT $ 1,112.16

0020 REVALUATION $ 36,059.94

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 8,846.09

0027 WEEDS $ 7,292.19

0038 WATERWAYS $ 8,34.73

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 14,688.15

Total Amount Paid $ 125,332.49

POINTS:

Building & Grounds was heard. Airport runway expansion was tabled to October 5, 2020. Resolution 2020-11 was not needed. No COVID-19 updates were presented.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive personnel advice and trade of commerce sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for October 5, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 4:15 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for October 5, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:06 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Idaho State Tax Commission, Vector Disease Control Mosquito Abatement and COVID-19 updates were heard.

MOTIONS:

Agenda, Landfill and ICRMP board nomination were approved.

Indigents claim no. 2020-06 and 2020-07 were denied.

Resolution 2020-11: A resolution to adjust FY2020 emancipated revenue was adopted and approved.

Resolution 2020-12: A resolution to destruct records for the Treasurer and Sheriff’s Office was adopted and approved.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 10,827.68

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 1,523.45

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 3,991.88

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 5,402.41

0015 ELECTIONS $ 1,501.88

0016 INDIGENT $ 25,625.30

0020 REVALUATION $ 2,231.37

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 406.57

0027 WEEDS $ 211.62

0038 WATERWAYS $ 1,844.96

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 50,375.24

Total Amount Paid $ 103,942.36

POINTS:

Computer Arts contract, approval of past meeting minutes for September 28, 2020, and Airport runway expansion were tabled. Building & Grounds and process & procedures were heard.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive evaluation, indigent and contract labor advice sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for October 19, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 2:07 p.m.

Notice of 2020 general election

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 28, 2020.

NOTICE OF 2020

GENERAL ELECTION

The 2020 General Election will be held on the 3rd day of November, 2020, with the polls opening at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 8:00 p.m. Voters are required to present photo identification at the polls or sign an affidavit. Voters may vote at the following designated ADA Compliant polling locations:

Precinct #1 – American Falls School District #381

Precinct #2 – American Falls Library

Precinct #3 – Power County Fair Grounds

Precinct #4 – Rockland City Hall

Precinct #5 – Arbon Valley Church

Precinct #6 – Pocatello Municipal Airport

If you do not know where your precinct polling area is located, you can go online at www.idahovotes.gov, and click where it says, “Where do I vote” Then follow the instructions. You can go to www.co.power.id.us and click on “Elections” to find polling locations and sample ballots. Voters may also contact the Power County Election’s Office at 208-226-7611.

Early walk-in voting is now open in the Power County Clerk’s Office, 543 Bannock Ave, American Falls, Idaho. The hours are from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday until Friday, October 30th, at 4:30 p.m. when the Early Walk-In voting location will close pursuant to Idaho Code 34-1012.

Pursuant to Idaho Code 34-1002 the last day to request a mail-out absentee ballot was October 23, at 5:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact the Election’s Office at 208-226-7611 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

School seeks bids for new bus

Published in The Aberdeen Times Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 2020.

CALL FOR NEW BUS BIDS

School District No. 58, Aberdeen, Idaho calls for competitive bids for the purchase of one (1) new 72-Passenger school bus. Price quotations are to be FOB Aberdeen. Bid documents and detailed specifications are available at the District Office, 318 West Washington, PO Box 610, Aberdeen, ID 83210-0610, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the day of bid opening.

All bids shall be mailed to or filed with the Superintendent’s Office, or be presented at the time of the bid opening. Bids shall be sealed and marked “BUS BIDS” on the envelope. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m. November 18th, 2020 at the District Office Board Room, 318 West Washington, Aberdeen, Idaho.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to accept or reject or to select any portion thereof any or all bids and to waive any technicality. No bidder may withdraw his bid after the opening of such bids unless the awarding of the bid is delayed for a period exceeding thirty days.

Carlisle Copeland, Transportation Director

C. Jane Ward, Superintendent

Aberdeen School District No. 58