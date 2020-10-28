Katherine “Kathy” E. Savage passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Kathy was born in American Falls on July 6, 1948 to Irene and Fredrick Hofmeister.

Kathy spent many years working as a housekeeper for Harms Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center. She married the love of her life, Vaughn Savage, in 1992.

Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers, Fred (married to Lydia) and Ron (married to Bonnie) Hofmeister.

She is survived by her siblings (Loretta (Jim) Mason, Janet (Arden) Ashbaugh, Dorthy (Marlow) Overdorf); her children (Becky Savage, Paul Grant, Heidi Shelton, and John Nelson); her grandchildren (Christopher Sprague, Kelsey Silva, Dakota King, Christopher Sam, Kiera, Dustin, Charlie Grant, and Michelle Simpkins); and her great-grandchildren (Alaini, Urijah, Xoie Silva, Jax Allen and Paisley Christine).

Services will be held at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls on Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. We ask all attendees to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.