RHS girls’ cross country team takes district title

The Rockland High School girls’ cross country team took the district title for the third time in a row on Wednesday, Oct. 21. They were again led by Kamber Smith, who took first place with a time of 21:41.75. There were 16 runners in the race.

Adelaide Wilson took second place with a time of 22:14.34. Taylor Wilson took fourth place with a time of 22:59.05. Sydney Woodworth…

