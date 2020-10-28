Press Sports

RHS girls’ cross country team takes district title

The Rockland High School girls’ cross country team took the district title for the third time in a row on Wednesday, Oct. 21. They were again led by Kamber Smith, who took first place with a time of 21:41.75. There were 16 runners in the race.

Adelaide Wilson took second place with a time of 22:14.34. Taylor Wilson took fourth place with a time of 22:59.05. Sydney Woodworth…
Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!

Thanks for reading!

Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *