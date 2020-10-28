Press Top News

P.C. Hospital receives new COVID-19 testing machine, offers drive-up testing

The Power County Hospital District recently received a new BioFire COVID-19 testing machine. This machine will now allow the Hospital to do in-house COVID-19 testing with faster result turnaround times for emergency room and critical patients. The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test like the hospital now has is the most accurate for COVID-19 results, and the turnaround time for the test is less…

