Tigers lose out of state tournament

Aberdeen High School football hosted Soda Springs for the first round of the state tournament. They lost to Soda 32-12. This loss dropped the Tigers out of the state tournament.

Offensive stats

Rushing: Justus Bright – two attempts for minus one yard, Leiv Mack – 13 attempts for 38 yards, Jordan Villegas – two attempts for 53 yards and one touchdown, Brody Beck – eight attempts for 33 yards and one touchdown, Carlos Serna – five attempts for 11 yards, Diego Ramirez – eight attempts for 30 yards, Logan Palmer – four attempts for 37 yards, Connor Johnson – one attempt for minus four yards and Raymundo Zamora – one attempt

