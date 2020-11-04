A.F. board approves four in-person school days

Fifth half day will be online

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls School Board approved limiting in-person school to Monday through Thursday at the board meeting on Monday, Oct. 26. Friday would be a partial day, but classes would consist of online assignments and prerecorded video instruction to be completed at home. The change could take place as soon as Monday, Nov. 16, the start of the next trimester.

Hours would be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the younger students, and 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for the middle…

