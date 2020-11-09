Legal notices for the week starting Wednesday, Nov. 11

Petition for divorce

Published in The Power County Press Nov. 11, 18, 25, Dec. 2, 2020.

Michael B. Neilsen (ISB #3395)

LOVELESS, NEILSEN & LOVELESS

Attorneys at Law

365 Roosevelt – P.O. Box I

Pocatello, Idaho 83205-0029

Telephone: (208) 232-1893

Facsimile: (208) 233-6400

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN ANDFOR THE COUNTY OF BANNOCK

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

CV03-20-02270

SUMMONS ON PETITION

FOR DIVORCE

Thomsen, Steven A.

YESSENIA CAROLINA MOSQUEDO, Petitioner,

vs.

JOSE MANUEL TAPIA HERNANDEZ, Respondent.

NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE ABOVE-NAMED PETITIONER(S). THE COURT MAY ENTER JUDGEMENT AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

TO: Jose Manuel Tapia Hernandez

You are hereby notified that in order to defend this lawsuit, an appropriate written response must be filed with the above designated court within 21 days after service of this Summons on you. If you fail to respond, the court may enter judgement against you as demanded by the Petitioner(s) in the Complaint.

A copy of the Complaint is served with this Summons. If you wish to seek the advice or representation of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be filed in time and other legal rights protected.

An appropriate written response requires compliance with Rule 10(a)(1) and other Idaho Rules of Civil Procedure and shall also include:

1. The title and number of this case

2. If your response is an Answer to the Complaint, it must contain admissions or denials of the separate allegations of the Complaint and other defenses you may claim.

3. Your signature, mailing address and telephone number, or the signature, mailing address and telephone number of your attorney.

4. Proof of mailing or delivery of a copy of your response to Petitioner’s attorney, as designated above.

To determine whether you must pay a filing fee with your response, contact the Clerk of the above-named court.

DATED this 8th day of July 2019.

Jason C. Dixon

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

BY Kris Edwards

Deputy Clerk

Proposed change

of water right

Published in The Power County Press Nov. 11, 18, 2020.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED

CHANGE OF WATER RIGHT

TRANSFER NO. 84488

LCSC ENTERPRISES LLC, 433 LAS COLINAS BLVD E STE 1290, IRVING, TX 75039-5058 has filed Application No. 84488 for changes to the following water rights within BINGHAM, POWER County(s): Right No(s). 35-14041, 35-2824, 35-7740; to see a full description of these rights and the proposed transfer, please see https://research.idwr.idaho.gov/apps/waterrights/querynewtransfers. The purpose of the transfer is to change a portion of the above rights as follows:

change point of diversion, add point of diversion, and change place of use. The proposed points of diversion are in NENWNE Sec 24 T09S R28E and SWSESW Sec 18 T09S R29E for 4.28 cfs from Ground water. The proposed place of use is in Sec 13 and 24, T09S R28E and Sec 18 and 19, T09S R29E for 345.6 acres.

TRANSFER NO. 84490

LCSC ENTERPRISES LLC, 433 LAS COLINAS BLVD E STE 1290, IRVING, TX 75039-5058 has filed Application No. 84490 for changes to the following water rights within POWER County(s): Right No(s). 35-14041; to see a full description of these rights and the proposed transfer, please see https://research.idwr.idaho.gov/apps/waterrights/querynewtransfers. The purpose of the transfer is to change a portion of the above rights as follows:

change point of diversion, add point of diversion, and change place of use. The proposed points of diversion are in Lot 9 (SWNE) Sec 19 and Lot 7 (NWNW) Sec 20, T09S R29E for 2.72 cfs from Ground water. The proposed place of use is in Sec 17, 18, 19, and 20, T09S R29E for 275.9 acres.

For additional information concerning the property location, contact Eastern Region office at (208)525-7161. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code Sec. 42-222. Any protest against the proposed change must be filed with the Department of Water Resources, Eastern Region, 900 N SKYLINE DR STE A, IDAHO FALLS ID 83402-1718 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 11/30/2020. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.

GARY SPACKMAN, Director

Published on 11/11/2020 and 11/18/2020

