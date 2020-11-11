AMS manufacturing worker

Manufacturing Worker
(Production Full Time)
AMS Inc. is currently seeking a skilled and experienced production worker to carry out various tasks in our busy drug free warehouse. The ideal candidate will have some mechanical and shop experience, excellent communication skills and a high degree of mechanical aptitude. The successful applicant will need to be team orientated and will be responsible for operating shop equipment, finishing products, and general shop responsibilities. We offer a competitive salary starting between $11.50-$14 per hour DOE, generous paid time off, 401k, medical, dental, and vision benefits. The position is full time M-TH 6am-4:30pm in American Falls, Idaho.
Responsibilities and Duties:
• Final Assembly of Product
• Operate Sand Blast Cabinet
• Polish metal products
• Maintain work areas and equipment
• Carry out basic quality checks
• Follow blueprints
• Measure and cut metal products
• Run basic shop tools
• Feed raw materials into production machinery
• Ability to lift 75 lbs.
Apply online at WWW.AMS-SAMPLERS.COM