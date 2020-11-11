Aberdeen area sees high voter turnout for election

The Aberdeen and Springfield/Sterling precincts saw a high voter turnout for the election held Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Aberdeen precinct had a 65.11 percent turnout and the Springfield/Sterling precinct had a 58.52 percent of the registered voters actually vote.

Aberdeen has a total of 900 registered voters and 586 voted in the election. Springfield/Sterling has 352 and 206 voted.

The area voted consistent with the remainder of Bingham County, casting 413 votes for President Donald Trump in Aberdeen and 192 in Springfield. Votes cast for the remaining candidates for president were: Joe Biden – 141 in Aberdeen, nine in Springfield; Don Blankenship – five in Aberdeen, one in Springfield; Rocky De La Fuente – four and …

