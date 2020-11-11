Campbell wins sheriff’s race with nearly 70 percent

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Josh Campbell will be the new Power County Sheriff after taking a commanding lead in the sheriff’s race on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Campbell, a Republican, had 2,129 votes, while Democrat Max Sprague, the deputy sheriff at the Power County Sheriff’s Office, had 927.

Prosecutor Anson Call will retain his seat, with 2,724 votes, while Abe Luca, running as a write in candidate for the position, had 50 votes. The sheriff and the prosecutor were the only two county-level seats that were contested in this election.

There were a total of 3,113 votes cast in the election in Power County, about the same as the last general presidential election in 2016, at over 85 percent of registered voters.

Campbell said he was humbled by the response for the election, and that he was happy with…

