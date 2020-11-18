David Chad Whyte, 72 of Pocatello, ID, passed away peacefully at Huntsman Cancer Institute due to complication of a Bone Marrow Transplant on Nov. 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Chad was born on Dec. 13, 1947 to David Andrew Whyte and Bernice Burningham. He grew up in Springfield, ID, on his parents’ farm with his two sisters, Dixie and Sally. Throughout his childhood he developed a deep love of farming and ranching and a strong work ethic to match.

He graduated from Aberdeen High School and later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His love of farming translated into a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science from Brigham Young University in 1974. After his education, he returned to Springfield and pursued his dream of farming and ranching.

On May 9, 1975 Chad married Dianne Anderson, a feisty nurse also from the Springfield area, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple and they raised four children. After more than a decade of farming, he moved his family to Pocatello where through hard work he built a successful insurance agency.

Chad was an active member and served faithfully in many callings within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He always put the needs of others before his own and loved to serve.

He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle … an all around family man. There was nothing he loved more than spending time with his children, grandchildren, and close friends.

Throughout his life he enjoyed motorcycling, camping, snow skiing, and traveling. He loved maintaining a beautiful yard and gardening. He was quick witted and had a great sense of humor and will truly be missed.

He is survived by his wife (Dianne Anderson Whyte) and his four children, Travis (Amber) Whyte, MiKelle (Robert) Barney, Laci (Elliot) Traher, and Devin (Cortney) Whyte and 11 beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Dixie McMillan and Sally (JC) Moss. He is preceded in death by his parents David and Bernice Whyte, father in law Von Thomas Anderson, brother in law Terrel R Anderson, brother-in-law Clive McMillan and grandson Krayton Whyte Michaelson.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Tyhee LDS Stake Center. The family met with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and again one hour prior to the service at the stake center.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.