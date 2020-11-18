Eugene “Corky” Nichols, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday evening, Nov. 13, 2020, in his home with his family there.

He was born Dec. 24, 1928, the son of Merideth P. and Nellie K. Nichols. He was a veteran of World War II and served in Japan in the Army Band.

He loved playing golf and pinochle with his family and friends.

He is survived by two daughters, Terry Walker and Dixie Montgomery, and a son, Cass Nichols. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Nichols, and a stepson Tad Jensen. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather, and friend.

There are no public services being planned at this time.