Despite canceled breakfast you can still donate to the Legion

To the Aberdeen community,

I’m writing this brief message to the community of Aberdeen and surrounding areas that have supported the American Legion Post 59 Aberdeen Veterans Day breakfast.

Last Wednesday, Nov. 11, was Veterans Day and we, as your community Post 59 of the American Legion, were excited, geared up and ready to serve breakfast to the community.

Two days prior, as commander of Post 59, I contacted Legion members and discussed with them the Covid situation and the consensus was to cancel the breakfast because of Covid concerns. It was a painstaking decision, because this is one of our highlights of the year, serving the community and generating funds donating to the Veterans home in Pocatello and $200 to the Aberdeen Food Bank.

I know many of you wanted to donate to the breakfast fund and we, as your local community American Legion Post, realize the Patriotism and love for Country all of you express in your many daily acts of kindness to one another and the love you have for those that have served these great United States.

Last year, because of your generosity we were able to donate $1,100 to the Veterans Home.

I would encourage any of you that would like to assist your local American Legion Post in this effort to mail in your donations to the following address:

American Legion Post 59

PO Box 255

Aberdeen ID 83210

Thanks again to all of you for love of country!

God Bless America!

Sincerely,

Ron Ellis, Commander

American Legion Post 59

