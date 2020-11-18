Aberdeen airport will be expanded in the future

After much discussion and a vote, Aberdeen City Council members decided to go forward with the expansion of the Aberdeen airport. All council members, Diane Hernandez, Karalee Krehbiel, Mary Leisy, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer, were present. The vote was five for moving forward and one against moving forward.

Dave Mitchell, of TO Engineering, explained what the contract council members were agreeing on. He said that the contract was for the land acquisition for the airport. There are three parcels of land and two with buying rights, that prevented the land owner from building a tower on the ground. Before the city can purchase the ground…

