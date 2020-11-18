At-home school on the fifth day starts this week for American Falls students

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Fall School District Board of Trustees in a meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, confirmed that administrators had the board’s approval to move the current half school day from Wednesday to Friday, and make it entirely online or as homework for students. The change is taking place this week, the first week of the second trimester.

The change will prepare students for online, at-home learning, if the district ever has to return to that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and give teachers more time for collaboration and other…

