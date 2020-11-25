Marilyn Koompin

Marilyn D. Koompin, 77, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Power County Nursing Home.

Marilyn was born Jan. 20, 1943 to Marlo and Dorothy Smith Lewis in Pocatello, ID. She graduated from Malad High School and Idaho State University with a Home Economics degree. She taught at Rockland and American Falls High Schools until her marriage to Chris Koompin in 1970. Miss Lewis started the first co-ed Home Economics class at American Falls High School.

Marilyn and Chris then moved to Wyoming where Chris worked as a boilermaker in Kemmerer and Rock Springs. Marilyn was director of the Food Bank of Sweet Water County for over 20 years and enjoyed that job very much. Marilyn was very active in The Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile while living in Wyoming.

They returned to American Falls following her husband’s retirement. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially Greek and Italian food. The Koompin family and close friends enjoyed her special Christmas gatherings with much of this good fare. She was a beloved member of Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, American Falls.

She is survived by: a sister, Roxanne (Bill) Knickrehm, American Falls; sisters-in-law Lenora (Vernon) Bethke, American Falls, and Edna Willette, Arizona; numerous nephews, nieces and her husband’s children from a previous marriage. She was especially close to daughter, Lori (Edward) Santiago, California. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A graveside service with inurnment was held on Friday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at Falls View Cemetery. Masks and social distancing were observed. Charitable donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital, Salt Lake City, or Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, American Falls.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Rose Mortuary. Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.