Bill Bowman

Billy “Bill” Dale Bowman, dad to Susan, Teresa and Janalee, went in search for the ultimate fishing hole in heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Dad was born on Oct. 26, 1938 in Rupert, ID, to proud parents Marjorie and Russel Bowman. Dad was involved in athletics while going to school in Rupert. Dad spent his summers working on the farm with his dad, brother Max, and cousin Tom Pickering. The family also enjoyed fishing and camping which continued to be Dad’s passions through his lifetime.

Dad attended college at Utah State University where he played football and was forever an Aggies fan. While in college he married his high school sweetheart Josephine Merrill. They raised two daughters, Susan and Teresa, and were later divorced. He completed his teaching degree and returned to his hometown to begin his teaching and coaching career. In 1965 he moved his family to Hailey where he continued to teach and coach both basketball and football. He coached championship teams and remained close friends with many of his students and players. Dad took a year’s leave to attend the College of Idaho where he earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration. He coached football and baseball while attending College of Idaho. He became Assistant Principal at Wood River High School before moving his family back to Rupert where he served as Principal at West Minico Junior High School and Minico High School. Dad made a difference in the lives of many students and athletes through the years.

Dad made a career change following his passion for fishing and became a sales rep for several fly fishing companies, allowing him to travel and fish across the Pacific Northwest with American Falls as his home base. He married Carol Bradshaw and became a step-dad to McKenzie. His third daughter, Janalee, was born during this union. Raising Jana kept him young. He and Jana had a very special bond. Dad instilled his love of fishing, hunting, camping and football in all three of his girls. (Go Packers!)

In his retirement he and his “little buddy” Koda moved to Mountain Home. This allowed dad to spend his time fishing, hunting, and riding his four-wheeler with his lifelong friend Jerry Ennis.

Dad loved being a grandpa to John, Jennica, Brogan (Audrey) and Remee. He was also proud to be a great-grandpa to Christian, Blake, Kneko and Stevie.

Dad took on his challenge with cancer with grace and a positive attitude. He taught the three of us to be grateful for each and every day. We were blessed with the time we got to spend caring for him and will miss him daily. We find comfort in knowing that Dad has joined family and friends in heaven where they are all enjoying the activities that he loved.

He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Steve) Higley of Boise, Teresa Jones of Twin Falls, Janalee Bowman of Pocatello, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nephew Tim Bowman and niece’s Trina Bowman (Arrant), Sheila Merrill (Bauck), and Shanna Merrill (Conner).

We would like to thank P.A. Delmar Smith, Dr. Stephanie Hodson and Dr. John Gamboa and staff at Summit Cancer Center, and the staff of Horizon Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care you provided to Dad (Dawn you were amazing).

A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions friends and family may attend via webcast at this web address https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/387302623.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in dad’s memory to: www.Idaho2fly.org. Idaho2fly uses fly fishing and related activities to bring men with cancer together, providing support, education, and community to improve their outlook on life.