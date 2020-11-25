Eugene Ruff

Eugene Ralph Ruff of American Falls, ID, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at the age of 66.

Eugene was born in Pocatello, ID, to Albert and Erna Ruff on July 8, 1954; he was the youngest of four children. Eugene was raised in American Falls and graduated from American Falls High School. He later attended Idaho State University and graduated with a degree in Auto Mechanics. Eugene married Bettilee McPeek on 1/17/1975. Together they had three daughters.

Eugene is survived by: his daughters, Jennifer (Roy) Chitwood of Meridian, Melinda (Ricky) Schmidtgall of American Falls and Charlene Ruff of Chubbuck; grandchildren, Emily and Allison Chitwood of Meridian and Chandler and Maddex Schmidtgall of American Falls; siblings, Roy Ruff of American Falls and Randee (Dennis) Jablonski of Pocatello. Eugene is preceded in death by his wife Bettilee, his sister Frieda Pahl, as well as his parents.

Services were held at American Falls Community Church Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., followed by graveside dedication. Due to covid-19 requirements all attending wore a mask and practiced social distancing. Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.