Our kind and loving mother Nedra Tanner Price, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home in Idaho Falls after a year-long battle with cancer. She was under the care of One Source Hospice.

Nedra was born July 25, 1953, in Spanish Fork, UT, to Glen Duke Tanner and Alice Margaret Bills Tanner. She grew up and attended schools in Spanish Fork and graduated from Spanish Fork High School. She also attended Utah State University in Logan where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business education.

On June 28, 1974, she married Kenneth Platt Price in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were married for nearly 40 years. They shared an abundance of love in their marriage. Nedra and Ken made their home in American Falls, ID, where Nedra was a business owner, nanny, piano teacher, office manager, and most importantly, a wonderful wife and mom. While raising her family, mom made whatever was important to her children and spouse important to her. Her family was her whole world. She loved her grandchildren dearly and enjoyed being involved with their lives and activities.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in every aspect of music. She also served in primary, as an organist, and a teacher. She enjoyed piano, singing, crocheting, taking cruises and date nights with her friends, puzzles, tole painting, family gatherings, holidays, and swimming. She liked to be on the go, and was always up for some fun. She was a hard worker who was always up for a good laugh.

Nedra is survived by: her mother, Alice Margaret Tanner of Spanish Fork, UT; daughters, Julie (Mike) Severn of Rexburg, ID, and Angela (Truman) Lackey of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Cory Evan (Anika) Price of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Glenda (Steven) Wilson of Spanish Fork, UT, and Annette (Jeff) Warner of Spanish Fork, UT; a brother, Stuart (Cindy) Tanner of Fairview, UT; and 11 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Platt Price, and father, Glen Duke Tanner.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Franklin Egbert officiating. The family visited with friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial was in the Samaria Cemetery.

