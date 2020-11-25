Christmas Festival becomes “reverse parade”

The Greater American Falls Area Chamber of Commerce was set to cancel its annual Christmas festival, which was slated for Saturday, Dec. 5. They had hoped to do a scaled down version of the big event. However, with the state moving into stage two of the reopening plan to limit the spread of COVID-19, which allows gatherings of only 10 people or less except for religious services or education, there didn’t seem to…

