Aberdeen District Library is now offering 24/7 Wi-Fi

Through a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant, administered by the Idaho Department of Commerce and managed by the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL), the Aberdeen District Library received a significant upgrade to the library’s internet capability.

The library’s existing broadband service is utilized with the state-of-the-art network equipment provided through the grant. The improved technology is capable of symmetrical gigabit speeds, including indoor and outdoor…

