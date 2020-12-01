Legal notices starting Wednesday, Dec. 2

City of American Falls quarterly report

Canal Company sets annual meeting

Published in The Aberdeen Times and The Power County Press Dec. 2, 9 2020

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of the stockholders of the Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company will be held at the Aberdeen High School Auditorium, Aberdeen, Idaho, (268 S. 4th Street W., Aberdeen, Idaho; entrance at the side door across from the High School football field) on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The purpose of said Annual meeting will be the election of three directors for three-year terms and the transaction of any other business which may properly come before said meeting; voting for directors to begin no later than 3 p.m. of said day (Directors whose terms expire are: Melvin Chappell, John Houghland and Brad Shackelford).

ACCORDING to the provision of the By-laws, all persons desiring to vote by proxy at said meeting must file the same with the Secretary of the Company no later than December 8, 2020 and for voting purpose at said meeting, no transfer of stock made later than December 4, 2020 will be recognized.

Dated in Aberdeen, Idaho

November 28, 2020

Steven T. Howser-Secretary

DISCLAIMER: All COVID-19 protocol must be followed as per the current Idaho Rebounds Order. Gatherings of more than ten (10) people are prohibited and six-feet social distancing and masks are required. Meetings updates will be made available on the website www.ascanal.org or contact the office prior to attending said meeting.

Canal company sets O&M assessments

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Dec. 2, 9 2020

ABERDEEN-SPRINGFIELD CANAL COMPANY

SETS 2021 O&M ASSESSMENTS

BE IT RESOLVED that a minimum operation and maintenance assessment of the Company per share of water stock by and hereby is levied and fixed for the year 2021 at $35.00 per share. Said total assessment is due December 1, 2020, payable to the Secretary of the Company at the Company’s office in Aberdeen, Idaho and if not paid when due, said assessment shall draw interest at the rate of 12% per annum from date due; provided that if payment is made on or before January 31, 2021, the due date shall be as of the day of payment and no interest shall be charged; and provided further that if one-half of said assessment is paid in full, with interest if any and the remaining assessment is paid thereafter on or before April 1, 2021, the due date of said remaining installment shall be as of date of such payment and no interest shall be charged thereon, but if said remaining installment is not paid on or before April 1, 2021, interest shall accrue from December 1, 2020. No water to be furnished on any land in the year 2021 until such assessment together with accrued interest assessed to water rights appurtenant to all land owned, and other charges, shall have been paid; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that an assessment for excess water delivery by the Company during the season 2021, in excess of four (4) acre-feet per share of stock, such assessment for excess water delivery be and hereby is levied and fixed for the year 2021 at the rate of $26.25 per acre-foot ($1.05 per miner’s-inch-day) to be due and payable to the Secretary of the Company at the Company’s office in Aberdeen, Idaho on December 1, 2021 and if not paid when due, same shall draw interest at the rate of 12% per annum from due date; provided that if payment is made on or before January 31, 2022, due date shall be as of the date of such payment and no interest shall be charged.

Lifeline

CNS-3418738#

Ziply Fiber works in cooperation with a number of government and civilian organizations to provide community programs that help qualified individuals, schools, libraries, health care providers, and community based organizations. The Ziply Fiber Lifeline program is a nontransferable government assistance program that provides a $7.25 discount on the cost of monthly telephone service or $9.25 on eligible broadband or bundled voice and broadband products (where available) and is limited to one discount per household. In addition, individuals living on federally recognized Tribal Lands who meet the eligibility criteria may also qualify for additional monthly discounts through Enhanced Lifeline and up to $100.00 toward installation fees through the Tribal Link-Up program. You may also qualify for an additional state discount where available. If you have any questions regarding Ziply Fiber’s rates or services, please call us at 1.866.699.4759 for further information or visit us at www.ZiplyFiber.com

12/2/20

Comment period

to modify permit

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 2, 2020.

NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO REQUEST A PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON A PERMIT APPLICATION TO MODIFY A PERMIT TO CONSTRUCT

In compliance with Section 58.01.01.209, Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho, notice is hereby given that Lamb Weston, Inc. – American Falls, has applied to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to modify its permit to construct to install a new co-product line with an associated natural gas-fired boiler, heaters, and air make-up units. The facility, a potato processing operation, is located at 2975 Lamb Weston Rd., American Falls, ID 83211. A public comment period on the proposed modified permit No. P-2009.0115 Project Number 62541 will be provided if a written request is submitted on or before December 17, 2020, directed to Whitney Rowley, Department of Environmental Quality, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, Idaho 83706-1255, or whitney.rowley@deq.idaho.gov or to the DEQ website; http://www.deq.idaho.gov. Please reference the company name and permit number when sending the request. The permit application materials submitted by the facility are available for public review on the DEQ website at http://www.deq.idaho.gov.

DATED this 2nd day of December, 2020.

Whitney Rowley

Air Quality Division