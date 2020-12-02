Press Obituaries, Times Obituaries

Vicky Morse

Vicky Morse passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in American Falls, ID. Public visitations will be held at American Falls High School Auditorium on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

The internment will be at Falls View Cemetery. For more information or to share condolences, memories, and photos please visit www.davisrosemortuary.com.

