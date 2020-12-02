Vicky Morse passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in American Falls, ID. Public visitations will be held at American Falls High School Auditorium on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., Dec. 3, and Friday, Dec. 4, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

The internment will be at Falls View Cemetery. For more information or to share condolences, memories, and photos please visit www.davisrosemortuary.com.